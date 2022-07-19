Andhra Pradesh: Govt. failed miserably in flood management, alleges TDP

‘Increase compensation for affected families’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the State government has miserably failed in the flood management. The government could not take timely measures and pushed the people to hardships, the party alleged.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, TDP senior leader and former Minister K. Kala Venkata Rao alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy merely conducted an aerial survey of the areas and was sitting quietly at his Tadapalle palace. The official machinery followed his footprints leaving the flood victims to their fate, he said.

Recalling how former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu dealt with the Cyclone Hud Hud, he said that Mr. Naidu camped in the affected areas. Medicines, milk and other essentials were supplied within one hour. The present government, however, failed miserably in taking up the relief measures. No contractor or even the suppliers of the essentials were coming forward to provide the essentials to the victims as the State government was yet to clear the huge amount of dues to them, he said.

The TDP demanded that the compensation of ₹2,000 each being paid to the affected families be increased. The essentials including edible oil and dal should be supplied to them for some more period and the 25 kg rice supplied to each family is not enough and this be increased to 75 kg, he added.