Andhra Pradesh: Govt. employees permitted to apply for plots in MIG layouts / Jagananna smart townships

March 25, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Orders issued reserving 10% of the plots to the State government employees, duly providing a rebate of 20% in the sale price

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department issued G.O. Ms. No. 38 earlier this week permitting the government employees to apply for residential plots in MIG layouts / Jagananna smart townships developed by the Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) anywhere in the State, with 10% reservation and 20% rebate, subject to the allotment conditions as applicable to general category in conformity to the guidelines contained in G.O. Ms. No. 12.

MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi stated in the G.O. that the government had issued comprehensive guidelines for the development of MIG layouts / Jagananna smart townships by the UDAs for promoting planned / integrated development of towns by providing basic infrastructure with the larger goal of fulfilling the aspirations of the Middle-Income Group (MIG) to have quality housing (along with clear titles) and allied infrastructure at affordable prices.

Further, the government issued orders reserving 10% of the plots to State government employees, duly providing a rebate of 20% in the sale price, and released additional guidelines through G.O. Ms. No. 76 dated July 28, 2021.

Subsequently, the government decided to allow its employees to apply for plots as per the recommendation of the Group of Ministers and requests from the employees’ associations.

