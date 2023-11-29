HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh govt. employees can avail of paid holiday on November 30 to cast vote in Telangana

November 29, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders, allowing its employees whose names are included in the electoral rolls in Telangana, to avail of a paid holiday on November 30, in view of the Assembly elections in the neighbouring State. 

In the order issued on November 29 (Wednesday), Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena clarified that if the employees of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, who have voting rights in Telangana, need to apply with documentary proof of their EPIC cards for availing of a paid holiday on November 30.

