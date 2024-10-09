Andhra Pradesh govt. earns more than ₹1,000 crore as application fee for liquor shops

The Prohibition and Excise Department has earned a revenue of more than ₹1,000 crore in the from of application fee for participating in the lottery for allocation of retail liquor shop licence in Andhra Pradesh under the new Excise Policy for 2024-25.

On the other hand, the government has extended the date for submission of the application forms to October 11 from the existing October 9.

The filing of applications had started on October 1 as soon as the government announced the new policy.

As of October 9 (Wednesday), 58,000 applications were submitted for 3,396 notified shops. In fact, in the first eight days, the government had received 39,000 applications. On October 9, it received more than 19,000 applications. Many applicants filed their applications on the day as it was an auspicious ‘Mula Nakshatram’, observed a senior officer in the department.

Meanwhile, Director of Excise, Nishant Kumar, in a statement said, “In response to requests from different groups, the department has extended the deadline for submitting liquor shop applications until October 11. Applications can be submitted both online and offline, with the final submission time set for 7 p.m. on the last day.”

Mr. Nishant Kumar said the scrutiny of applications would be completed on October 12 and 13, and a lottery for the allocation of liquor shops would be held under the supervision of the District Collectors on October 14.

The allocation process would be completed the same day. The newly allotted private liquor shops would begin their operations under the new liquor policy from October 16, he added.