Andhra Pradesh govt. constitutes Special Investigation Team to probe election violence in State

The State government has constituted a 13-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal, to investigate election-related violence in the State.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta issued an order to this effect on Friday. The SIT will submit its report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the violence in two days.

The team, comprising six Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers, including Superintendent of Police Rama Devi, Additional SP Soumya Latha, DSPs P. Srinivasulu, Ramana Murthy, Ravi Manohara Chary and Valluri Srinivas Rao and inspectors will investigate the violent incidents that occurred on polling day (May 13) and during the next two days in Tirupati, Palnadu and Anantapur districts, Mr. Harish Kumar said.

Mr. Brijlal and his team will review the investigation into major incidents of violence that occurred on the voting day and the post-poll period impacting law and order in the State.

The SIT will supervise the probe being conducted by the investigation officers concerned, and will make recommendations to the officers on adding of appropriate sections in each case and registration of fresh FIRs, wherever needed, the DGP said.

The head of the SIT may co-opt any other officer or legal adviser depending on the situation, the DGP said.

Mr. Harish Kumar directed the Commissioners of Police, IGPs, DIGs and SPs to extend full cooperation to the SIT.