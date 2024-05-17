GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Andhra Pradesh govt. constitutes Special Investigation Team to probe election violence in State

A 13-member team headed by IGP Vineet Brijlal will probe violent incidents in Palnadu, Tirupati and Anantapur districts and submit a report in two days

Published - May 17, 2024 11:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police conducting a flag march in tense Tadipatri town in Anantapur district on Friday evening.

Police conducting a flag march in tense Tadipatri town in Anantapur district on Friday evening.

The State government has constituted a 13-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal, to investigate election-related violence in the State.

Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta issued an order to this effect on Friday. The SIT will submit its report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the violence in two days.

The team, comprising six Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers, including Superintendent of Police Rama Devi, Additional SP Soumya Latha, DSPs P. Srinivasulu, Ramana Murthy, Ravi Manohara Chary and Valluri Srinivas Rao and inspectors will investigate the violent incidents that occurred on polling day (May 13) and during the next two days in Tirupati, Palnadu and Anantapur districts, Mr. Harish Kumar said.

Mr. Brijlal and his team will review the investigation into major incidents of violence that occurred on the voting day and the post-poll period impacting law and order in the State.

The SIT will supervise the probe being conducted by the investigation officers concerned, and will make recommendations to the officers on adding of appropriate sections in each case and registration of fresh FIRs, wherever needed, the DGP said.

The head of the SIT may co-opt any other officer or legal adviser depending on the situation, the DGP said.

Mr. Harish Kumar directed the Commissioners of Police, IGPs, DIGs and SPs to extend full cooperation to the SIT.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.