Andhra Pradesh: Govt. constitutes committees for effective implementation of Direct Cash Transfer

May 13, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a State Committee and an Executive Committee for implementing the Direct Cash Transfer (DCT) scheme to eligible individual beneficiaries under various schemes.

These committees are intended to continuously streamline and optimise the workflows, adopt emerging technologies, ensure coordination across various departments, prevent leakages, and reduce transaction costs.

A G.O. to this effect was issued on May 12 (Friday) by Secretary (Information Technology, Electronics and Communications) Kona Sasidhar.

It was stated that the government adopted the DCT method for directly transferring financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries in an efficient, transparent and accountable manner, and evidence showed that it had a positive impact on the social well-being of the beneficiaries, and was stimulating the local economies.

The State Committee is headed by the Chief Minister as the chairperson, and has Ministers for Finance and Planning, Industries and ITE&C, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD), Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Minority Welfare, Health, Medical & Family Welfare, Labour, Employment & Training, Women & Child Development, and the Chief Secretary as members, and Principal Secretary (ITE&C) as member-convener.

The Executive Committee will have the Chief Secretary as chairperson, and the Secretaries (Finance, General Administration, Tribal Welfare, Planning and Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Service), Special Chief Secretaries (PR&RD and Minority Welfare), and Principal Secretaries (School Education, Higher Education, Health, Medical & Family Welfare and Women, Children, Disabled & Senior Citizens) as members, and Principal Secretary (ITE&C) as member-convener.