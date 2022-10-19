Andhra Pradesh govt. committed to developing Dravidian University, says Minister Peddireddi

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy lighting a lamp at the silver jubilee celebrations of Dravidian University at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Forests, Mines and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Wednesday reiterated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to developing the Dravidian University at Kuppam.

Inaugurating the two-day Silver Jubilee celebrations at M.S. Subbulakshmi Auditorium on the varsity campus at Kuppam, the Minister expressed happiness at the rapid strides that the university made in preserving literature of 27 Dravidian languages in vogue all over the world.

Recalling the services of former Chief Ministers N.T. Rama Rao and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in supporting the academic and research activities at the varsity, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is following in their footsteps and doing his best to develop the varsity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The varsity, started with just two departments a quarter of a century ago, has 21 departments at present,” the Minister said, expressing happiness at the success of the varsity.

Over 2,000 students studying in the varsity

Vice-Chancellor Tummala Ramakrishna said that the university is now home to more than 2,000 students from across the country and abroad who are pursuing degree, PG and research studies not only in Dravidian languages, but also in some of the competitive scientifically important courses.

“The campus, known for its greenery and cleanliness, has bagged the ninth position in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission of the Central government,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Earlier, the Minister laid the foundation stones for the staff quarters and officers’ quarters with an outlay of ₹10 crore on the campus. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy also unveiled the plaque for the statue of late YSR on the campus.

Several groups of artisans from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh performed dance and other cultural activities. University Registrar A.K. Venugopal Reddy, Rector T. Anuradha, senior faculty members, students, staff and parents took part in the celebrations.