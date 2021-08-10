Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt. brings DBT under purview of Finance Department

The State government has decided to bring the subject pertaining to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the purview of the Finance Department. At present, the DBT is under the control of the Information Technology and Communications (ITE &C) Department.

Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, in the G.O. 74 issued on Monday, said the subject matter of the DBT was transferred to the Finance Department as the disbursements under the schemes by various line departments are made through the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) which is under the purview of the Finance Department.

The necessary amendment to the Second Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Government Business Rules, 2018 will be issued separately. The ITE&C Department and the Finance Department shall take necessary action accordingly, the Chief Secretary added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 1:11:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-govt-brings-dbt-under-purview-of-finance-department/article35827637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY