Andhra Pradesh govt. begins distribution of land pattas to the poor

Members of the YSR Congress Party were in a jubilant mood on December 25 as the distribution of housing sites to poor people commenced.
Such a scale of housing sites were distributed during the Indira Gandhi regime last, and now Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was implementing the party’s poll promise, party leaders said.
Former Revenue Minister and Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao formally distributed the land pattas to eligible families at Patrunivalasa, located on the outskirts of the district headquarters.
A.P. Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, calling the event a memorable one, handed over the pattas to beneficiaries in Gajulakollivalasa of Amadalavalasa constituency. He said that Jaganna Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha Padhakam would ensure hassle-free land transactions for villagers across the district.
Around 1.23 lakh sites would be distributed in Srikakulam district under this programme. In Vizianagaram district, 1.08 lakh families benefitted from the scheme, according to officials.
The government spent nearly ₹228 crores to acquire suitable land for the distribution.
Officials said the distribution process had begun in all nine Assembly constituencies except in Vizianagaram, where the CM would himself distribute the pattas on December 30, in a proposed public meeting at Gunkalam village, located on the outskirts of Fort City.
