Andhra Pradesh: Govt. bearing subsidy burden to spare consumers of power tariff hike, says Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy 

March 26, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government has agreed to bear a burden of ₹10,135.22 crore for the FY 2023-24 in the form of subsidy on free power supply to agriculture consumers for nine hours and domestic consumers, and concessions extended to different categories of consumers like the SCs, STs, MBCs, and aqua farmers.

Besides, a commitment to bridge the revenue gap of the Discoms (determined by the A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission) has been given so that the tariffs need not be increased, except for energy-intensive industries, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said in a virtual meeting with top officials of the power utilities on Sunday.

On the occasion, he said it was only for industries like ferro-alloy manufacturers that demand charges of ₹475 per kVA were going to be levied at par with general industries, and all other categories of consumers were spared of any tariff hike.

He said electricity consumers were expecting cost-efficient, reliable and resilient services from the power utilities, and the government was giving due priority to consumer protection and social responsibility in the power sector. The same was reflected in the power tariffs released by the APERC, he added.

The government took steps to make the free power scheme a role model to the entire country, he said, and asserted that it would improve the living standards of the farmers and also increase agricultural productivity, thereby giving a boost to the rural economy.