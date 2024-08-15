Andhra Pradesh govt. aims to double horticulture crop acreage under micro-irrigation by 2029

The Andhra Pradesh government is considering a proposal to provide 90% subsidy to horticulture farmers opting for micro-irrigation. The proposal aims to increase horticultural production by at least 15% every year through a new policy.

“As a part of the micro-irrigation policy, the government is planning to extend the subsidy for five years, with an objective to double the area under the micro-irrigation facilities by 2029,” Babu A., Secretary (Horticulture, Aquaculture, Fisheries) told The Hindu in an interview.

At present, horticulture crops are being grown on around 15 lakh hectares in the State and the government aims to increase the acreage by at least 3 lakh hectares a year for five years, taking the total to around 30 lakh hectares.

Mr. Babu said the government, which extends the subsidy to farmers under Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP), is now requesting the Central government to fund the project in the backward districts category of A.P. State Reorganisation Act.

Wide scope The Andhra Pradesh government aims at making horticulture one of the major growth engines with a focus on increasing production, productivity and quality of produce Andhra Praqdesh is the largest producer of fruits in India, contributing 15.6% of the total production Horticulture sector contributes ₹1,23,533 crore at current prices (2022-23) and ₹54,525 crore at constant prices (2011-12) to the GSDP A.P. ranks first in the productivity of oil palm, papaya, lime, cocoa, tomato and coconut and second in chilli in India Source: Info graphics and table of content taken from a presentation made by Mr. Babu A. during the Collectors’ Conference held by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Horticulture crops in Andhra Pradesh

Category Area (in lakh ha) Production (in lakh MT) Fruits 7.96 200.64 Vegetables 1.88 77.66 Flowers 0.42 9.23 Plantation Crops 4.73 58.84 Spices 3.24 20.12 Total 18.23 366.49

At present, the APMIP scheme offers 55% subsidy to farmers and the subsidy amount is being shared by the Centre and State governments in 60:40 ratio.

“If the project is sanctioned in the backward districts category, the State will get more funds from the Central government,” observed Mr. Babu.

Seven districts were identified as ‘backward’ under the A.P. State Reorganisation Act at the time of State bifurcation in 2014. One more district was added to the list recently after the NDA government assumed office in the State.

Pointing out that around 80% of the horticultural crops with micro-irrigation facilities are in these backward districts, Mr. Babu said the 15% growth in horticultural production per year was not an unrealsitic target.

“Horticulture crops start yielding within three years and it will contribute substantially to the agriculture sector and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP),” he said.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav have already submitted the proposals to the Central government and the State government is expecting a positive outcome,” Mr. Babu added.

