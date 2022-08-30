Andhra Pradesh: Governor, wife link their voter IDs with Aadhaar

‘The linkage will help prevent misuse of voting rights of citizens’

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 30, 2022 19:08 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan linked their voter IDs with Aadhaar cards, at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena explained the process of linkage and helped the Governor complete the process.

“In a democracy like ours, right to vote is a weapon in the hands of voters. Every voter should come forward to link his or her voter ID with the Aadhaar, even as it is not mandatory. Linking voter ID with Aadhaar number is a good electoral reform and it prevents misuse of voting rights of the citizens,” said Mr. Harichandan.

Mr. Meena explained that a special campaign had been launched in the State to create awareness on the benefits of linking voter IDs with the Aadhaar.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Collector Nupur Ajay Kumar, District Revenue Officer Mohan Rao, Joint Secretary to Governor P.S. Surya Prakash and other officers were present on the occasion.

