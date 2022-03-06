Andhra Pradesh Governor to attend Budget session today

Harichandan will attend the session in person for the first time

Harichandan will attend the session in person for the first time

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will attend the Budget Session in the Assembly, scheduled from Monday. The Raj Bhavan authorities reviewed the arrangements for the Governor’s visit to the Assembly on Sunday.

Earlier, Mr. Harichandan addressed the Assembly in virtual mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time, he will attend the Budget session in person.

The Raj Bhavan authorities conducted a trial, and reviewed the arrangements with the Assembly officials on Sunday. Special Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia and other Raj Bhavan officials enquired the officers on passing of Mr. Harichandan’s convoy from the Raj Bhavan to the Assembly. The Chief Minister, the Assembly Speaker and the Council Chairmen will receive the Governor.

Mr. Sisodia enquired Assembly Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu on the arrangements and the facilities for Raj Bhavan officials during the Governor’s visit to Assembly and his return journey.

The police have arranged tight security for the Budget Sessions. All the roads leading to the Assembly were checked and forces were deployed.