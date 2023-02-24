Andhra Pradesh Governor S.A. Nazeer takes note of welfare-based development in maiden address

February 24, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Taking note of the welfare schemes introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government, Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer has hoped that the State would top the country in the key development sectors.

“I hope that the welfare-based development and growth will continue in the same spirit, taking the State to the top position in key development sectors in the country under the leadership of young Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the Governor said in his first message to the people of the State after assuming the office on February 24 (Friday).

“The State government has embarked on the distribution of welfare benefits worth ₹1.82 lakh crore to the eligible beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DTB). I was informed that the decentralised administration through the village and ward secretariats with the aim of delivering the welfare schemes at the doorstep of people was among the innovative steps taken by the government,” said Justice (retired) Nazeer.

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a major education hub in the country, the governor said that the State had three Central Universities, 20 autonomous institutions, 25 State universities, four deemed and five private universities.

Referring to the freedom struggle, the Governor said that the people of this State had people played a key role for liberation of the country from the Britishers, through non-violence.

He described the Rampa Rebellion led by Alluri Sitharamaraju in 1922 as a ‘remarkable incident in the history of freedom struggle’.

“It is a great honour and privilege for me that I have got the opportunity to serve the people of this State. Andhra Pradesh is well known for its rich cultural heritage and history. It has given berth to many great leaders,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.