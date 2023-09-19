ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer undergoes surgery, condition stable

September 19, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Nazeer complained of pain in the abdomen on September 18, and was rushed to hospital, the Raj Bhavan officials said

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, underwent a robotics-assisted appendectomy, in Manipal Hospitals, at Tadepalli, in the Guntur district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, underwent a robotics-assisted appendectomy, in Manipal Hospitals, at Tadepalli, in the Guntur district.

He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, said the Raj Bhavan officials on September 19.

Mr. Nazeer complained of abdomen pain on September 18, and was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors diagnosed acute appendicitis, the hospital authorities said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of doctors are monitoring the health condition of the Governor, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US