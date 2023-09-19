HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer undergoes surgery, condition stable

Mr. Nazeer complained of pain in the abdomen on September 18, and was rushed to hospital, the Raj Bhavan officials said

September 19, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, underwent a robotics-assisted appendectomy, in Manipal Hospitals, at Tadepalli, in the Guntur district.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, underwent a robotics-assisted appendectomy, in Manipal Hospitals, at Tadepalli, in the Guntur district. | Photo Credit: PTI

He is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, said the Raj Bhavan officials on September 19.

Mr. Nazeer complained of abdomen pain on September 18, and was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors diagnosed acute appendicitis, the hospital authorities said in a statement.

A team of doctors are monitoring the health condition of the Governor, the officials said.

