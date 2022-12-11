  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh Governor releases book on advances in cancer surgery

Mr. Harichandan lauds Dr. B.C. Roy awardee Dr. C. Palanivelu for carving out a reputation as a world-renowned surgeon

December 11, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan addressing the audience at a programme organised by the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan addressing the audience at a programme organised by the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said that the medical fraternity is proud of Dr. C. Palanivelu, a world-renowned gastroenterologist and cancer surgeon who was conferred the Honoris Causa by Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences recently.

The Governor participated in a programme titled ‘A Day with Master in Surgery Dr. Palanivelu’ here on Sunday. He released a book titled ‘Minimally Invasive Cancer Surgery’ on the occasion. The programme was organised by the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan congratulated Dr. Palanivelu, who was awarded the prestigious Dr. B.C. Roy National Award twice, and commended him on his journey from a humble background to being acclaimed as a world-renowned surgeon.

The Governor appreciated Dr. Palanivelu for establishing the GEM Foundation for doing research in cancer, providing training to doctors and for conducting free cancer surgeries for patients unable to access modern healthcare.

The cost-effective techniques in modern surgery developed by Dr. Palanivelu should be made available to the common people at an affordable cost, he said.

Special Chief Secretary to the Governor R.P. Sisodia, Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Shyam Prasad, GEM Foundation managing trustee Dr. Palanivelu, AMASI president Dr. Vargesh, IMA and Surgical Society Vijayawada president Dr. Rahman and Arogyasri Comprehensive Public Insurance Scheme president Dr. Narendra Reddy participated.

