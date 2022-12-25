Andhra Pradesh Governor recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s contribution to country’s development

December 25, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on December 25 (Sunday) said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had made enormous impact on the infrastructure development in the country during his tenure by launching his dream project, the ‘Golden Quadrilateral’ or ‘Swarna Chaturbhuj’, the high-speed national highways project connecting the four metropolitan cities of India.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Vajpayee on the occasion of his 98 th birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Harichandan recalled Vajpayee’s great contribution of distribution of 10 kg rice to the elderly persons who had nobody to support them.

Speaking about the former Prime Minister’s exceptional oratory skills, the Governor recalled the times when he had accompanied him while he toured parts of Odisha and the national executive meeting addressed by Vajpayee. “Lakhs of people listened to him spellbound,” he said.

Important projects such as Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which connected rural villages; Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, designed to improve the quality of primary and secondary education, were started during his tenure. “The country made history with the successful conduct of five nuclear tests from May 11 to May 13 in 1998,” he recalled.

“Vajpayeeji was a great leader and his valuable contribution to development of the country can never be forgotten,” the Governor said.

Joint Secretary P.S. Suryaprakash and other officials and staff of the Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.

