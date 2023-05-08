ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor presents Red Cross Gold Medals to district Collectors, philanthropists

May 08, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

S. Abdul Nazeer emphasises the urgency of educating people on the challenges posed by global warming and climate change

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presenting Red Cross Gold Medal to Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla at the World Red Cross Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who is also the president of the State branch of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), took part in the World Red Cross Day celebrations held in the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here on May 8 (Monday).

World Red Cross Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jean Henry Dunant, the founding father of the Red Cross movement.

The Governor appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the IRCS State branch such as a plantation campaign with the theme of ‘Plant a Tree-Save the Planet’, and blood donation campaign with the theme of ‘Donate Blood-Save a Life’. He underlined the need for focussing on increasing the green cover in the State.

Mr. Nazeer emphasised the urgency of educating the people on the challenges posed by global warming and climate change. He appealed to people to contribute to the Climate Action Fund created by the IRCS to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Earlier, the Governor presented Red Cross Gold Medals to V. Vinod Kumar, Director of Medical Education; Srikakulam district Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar, Visakhapatnam district Collector A. Mallikarjuna; Kakinada district Collector Kritika Shukla; East Godavari district Collector K. Madhavi Latha, for mobilising funds for the respective district branches of the IRCS.

Philanthropists Suguna, director of Aditya Educational Institutions, Kakinada; T. Praveena, CEO, Virchow Foundation; Sorabh Dhanuka, director of Round Table India, Visakhapatnam; P. Chandrasekhar Reddy, director of Shitya Educational Society; M. Radha Madhav, senior general manager of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation; Rajesh Srivastava, executive director, PGCIL, Hyderabad also received medals for their contribution towards different causes of the Red Cross.

IRCS State Branch chairman A. Sridhar Reddy and CEO and general secretary A.K. Parida felicitated the Governor on the occasion.

