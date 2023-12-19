ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor prays at Tirumala

December 19, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Governor who reached the town the previous night visited the temple soon after the conclusion of Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam and paid his obeisances to the presiding deity.

Earlier on his arrival at the main temple complex the priests led by TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy received him with the traditional ‘Isti kapal’ temple honours and led him into the sanctum sanctorum.

Later the priests also rendered Vedasirvachanams on him while the authorities presented him with laddu, theertha prasadams and New Year Calendar and diaries.

