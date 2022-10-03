Andhra Pradesh Governor prays at Tirumala temple

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his family members offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Monday.

Upon his arrival at the temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy accorded him a traditional welcome and escorted him into the sanctum sanctorum. Later, the TTD authorities presented Mr. Harichandan laddu prasadam, theertham, diary and calendars at Addala Mandapam. The priests showered Vedasirvachanams on him.