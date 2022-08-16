Andhra Pradesh: Governor pays tributes to Vajpayee on his death anniversary
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday paid tributes to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his fourth death anniversary at a programme conducted at Raj Bhavan.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Vajpayee was a legendary leader, who had developed the country in all aspects.
During the Janata government’s tenure, Vajpayee, as Foreign Minister, had fostered friendship with both the American and Russian governments.
“I had the privilege of working under the leadership of Vajpayee,” the Governor recalled.
Vajpayee had served as a Member of the Lok Sabha for nine times and as Member of the Rajya Sabha for two times from 1957 to 2009, which was a record, Mr. Harichandan said.
Joint Secretary to Governor P.S. Surya Prakash and officers of Raj Bhavan participated.
