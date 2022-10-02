Andhra Pradesh: Governor pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 02, 2022 19:06 IST

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the latter’s 153 rd birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Floral tributes were also paid by him to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the latter’s 118 th birth anniversary.

Mr. Harichandan garlanded the portraits of the great leaders at the Durbar Hal and recalled the services of Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri to the nation.

“Mahatma Gandhi had used non-violence as a weapon in his fight against the British. Lal Bahadur Shastri’s call ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ given during Indo-Pak war in 1965 had inspired the nation,” the Governor said.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary P.S. Suryaprakash were among those who paid tributes to the great leaders.

