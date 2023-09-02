Andhra Pradesh Governor pays tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy

September 02, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer offered rich tributes to former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Participating in the death anniversary of the former Chief Minister, the Governor said Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy was a visionary leader who strived for the welfare of the poor, farmers and the downtrodden.

“Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy was known for implementing a slew of welfare schemes for the poor, which... won the hearts of the masses,” the Governor said in his message.