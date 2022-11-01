Andhra Pradesh Governor pays tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on State Formation Day

Governor recalled the supreme sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu for the formation of the State of Andhra Pradesh which was under the Madras Presidency until then

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
November 01, 2022 19:09 IST

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to freedom fighter Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on the State Formation Day, on November 1 (Tuesday).

Mr. Harichandan, along with officers and staff paid homage to the leader at a programme held at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor recalled the Potti Sriramulu’s sacrifice for formation of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Many leaders from Andhra region fought against the Britishers, and sacrificed their lives in the freedom movement, he said.

He recalled that Potti Sriramulu, hailed as ‘Amarajeevi’, the immortal, died on 15 December, 1952, 56 days after sitting on a fast-unto-death protest, demanding a separate state of Andhra Pradesh for the Telugu people.

The demand for separate Andhra Pradesh intensified after the supreme sacrifice of the leader and four days after his death, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, announced the formation of the state.

On November 1, 1956, Andhra Pradesh was formed as athe first Indian State formed on linguistic basis in Independent India.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary Suryaprakash and other officers were among those who paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the day.

