Andhra Pradesh Governor participates in the Formation Day celebrations of various States

Published - November 01, 2024 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has participated in the Formation Day celebrations of various States and Union Territories on Friday.

Mr. Nazeer, along with his wife Sameera Nazeer, participated in the Formation Day celebrations of Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, at a programme organised under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ in the lawns of Raj Bhavan.

