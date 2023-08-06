ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor lauds Railway Ministry for selecting 18 railway stations for modernisation in the State

August 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ELURU

The modernisation works of Eluru railway station include the construction of a new entrance gate, waiting rooms and communication panel

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer during the virtual launch of modernisation works at Eluru railway station on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually kick-started the ₹21.10-crore modernisation works of the Eluru railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Under the ABSS, the modernisation works were launched in 508 railway stations across the country on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer was present at the virtual launch of the modernisation works at the Eluru railway station.

Addressing the gathering here, Mr. Abdul Nazeer has lauded the Ministry of Railways for selecting 18 stations for modernisation under the ABSS in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The modernisation works of the Eluru railway station include the construction of a new entrance gate, waiting rooms and communication panels, according to an official release. 

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil, Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Eluru Range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar and other officials and public representatives were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US