Andhra Pradesh Governor lauds Railway Ministry for selecting 18 railway stations for modernisation in the State

August 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - ELURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually kick-started the ₹21.10-crore modernisation works of the Eluru railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Under the ABSS, the modernisation works were launched in 508 railway stations across the country on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer was present at the virtual launch of the modernisation works at the Eluru railway station.

Addressing the gathering here, Mr. Abdul Nazeer has lauded the Ministry of Railways for selecting 18 stations for modernisation under the ABSS in Andhra Pradesh.

The modernisation works of the Eluru railway station include the construction of a new entrance gate, waiting rooms and communication panels, according to an official release.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil, Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Eluru Range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar and other officials and public representatives were present.