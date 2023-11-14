ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor invited for convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Puttaparthi on November 22

November 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA 

The Hindu Bureau

R.J. Rathnakar, Managing Trustee Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, presenting bouquet to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) R.J. Rathnakar called on  Governor  S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Mr.  Rathnakar invited the Governor to participate in Bhagawan’s 98th birthday celebrations and the 42nd convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi. The  convocation will be  on November 22.

The  Governor graciously accepted the invitation and consented to be part of the celebrations and to join the devotees in paying respects to Bhagawan on the joyous occasion, according to a press release.

