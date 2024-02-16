ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor hoists the national flag on 150-foot high flagpole in NTR District

February 16, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - JAGGAIAHPET

It is a tribute to designer of the national flag Pingali Venkayya, he says

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer during the hoisting of the national flag at Jaggaiahpet on Friday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer hoisted the national flag on a 150-foot high flag pole at Tiranga Park in Jaggaiahpet in NTR District on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said installation of the 150-foot high flag pole in Jaggaiahpet town was a tribute to the designer of the national flag Pingali Venkayya, who was a native of Krishna district. Mr. Venkayya had given an identity to India and the citizens of the country, he said.

He appreciated the efforts of Jaggaiahpet MLA and Government Whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu, Municipal Chairman Rangapuram Raghavendra and the officials for their initiative to arrange the 150-foot high flag pole to hoist the national flag.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, MLC M. Arun Kumar, Collector S. Dilli Rao, grandson of Pingali Venkayya G.V.N. Narasimham and others participated in the programme.

CONNECT WITH US