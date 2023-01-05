ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor has Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at Tirumala temple

January 05, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirmala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan had the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on January 5 (Thursday).

Upon his arrival at the temple, Mr. Harichandan was accorded a traditional welcome by the priests led by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy. The Governor offered prayers to the deity and passed through Vaikunta Dwaram, the passage circumambulating the inner most sanctum sanctorum of the hill temple.

Later, the priests showered Vedasirvachanams on Mr. Harichandan. The authorities presented him theertha prasadam, New Year dairy and calendars.

