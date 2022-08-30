Andhra Pradesh: Governor greets people on Vinayaka Chavithi
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has conveyed his Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the people.
“The festival is celebrated across the nation with devotion. Devotees pray Lord Vinayaka to remove all obstacles and seek success in all their endeavours,” Mr. Harichandan said in a release on Tuesday.
“I pray Lord Vighneswara to shower His blessings on all of us to lead a peaceful life,” the Governor added.
