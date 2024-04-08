Andhra Pradesh Governor extends Ugadi greetings

April 08, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, greetings to the people on Monday.

“On the happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi festival, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world,” the Governor said in a release.

“Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings with it new hope of a bright future. I hope ‘Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi’ will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among people of all sections of the society,” Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

