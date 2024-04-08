GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Andhra Pradesh Governor extends Ugadi greetings

April 08, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer | Photo Credit: -

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, greetings to the people on Monday.

“On the happy and auspicious occasion of Ugadi festival, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world,” the Governor said in a release.

“Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the New Year brings with it new hope of a bright future. I hope ‘Sri Krodhi Nama Samvatsara Ugadi’ will usher in peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among people of all sections of the society,” Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.