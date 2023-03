March 29, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has conveyed greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the eve of Sri Rama Navami festival. The festival signifies the victory of good over the evil and the establishment of Dharma exemplified by Lord Sri Rama.

Lord Sri Rama is the embodiment of compassion, righteousness and integrity and guide us all to lead a life of Dharma, kindness and compassion, the Governor said in a message on Wednesday.