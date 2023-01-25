Andhra Pradesh Governor extends Republic Day greetings

January 25, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his 74 th Republic Day greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday.

In a message, Mr. Harichandan said Republic Day is a remembrance of the great patriots, whose sacrifices have made it possible for the people of the country today to enjoy the fruits of freedom.

“January 26 is a day of re-dedication to the noble ideals of truth, non-violence, peace, solidarity and universal brotherhood, which inspired our national struggle for freedom. On this auspicious day, let us take a pledge to re-dedicate ourselves to the cause of nation building, and make this day truly memorable. I wish you all a Happy Republic Day,” the Governor said.

Officials of Raj Bhavan said the message of the Governor on the occasion of 74 th Republic Day will be broadcast at 6.35 a.m on All India Radio’s A.P. network, and at 7.30 a.m over FM Rainbow Krishnaveni, and will be telecast at 8.30 a.m. on Doordarshan Saptagiri Channel, on Thursday.