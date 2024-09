Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “I extend my warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi Ji, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh and on my own behalf,” the Governor tweeted on X.

“I pray the almighty to shower his blessings on you for a long and healthy life to fulfil the aspirations of the people and for the development of the country,”Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.