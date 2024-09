Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “I extend my warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi Ji, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh and on my own behalf,” the Governor tweeted on X.

“I pray the almighty to shower his blessings on you for a long and healthy life to fulfil the aspirations of the people and for the development of the country,”Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.