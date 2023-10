October 26, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish over the road accident, at Chikkballapur in Karnataka, in which 12 migrant workers from Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, in Andhra Pradesh, were killed and one person was seriously injured.

“The accident occurred when the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a stationary tanker on October 26,” said the Governor in a release from Raj Bhavan. Mr. Nazeer expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family members.