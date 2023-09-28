Andhra Pradesh Governor express grief over passing away of M. S. Swaminathan

September 28, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, expressed profound grief over the passing away of Padma Vibhushan, M.S. Swaminathan, popularly known as Father of Green Revolution in India.

A world renowned agronomist and eminent agricultural scientist, Dr. Swaminathan, died at Chennai on Thursday.

The Governor said Mr. Swaminathan, a plant geneticist, administrator, and humanitarian, was widely known as global leader of the green revolution for his role in India’s Green Revolution programme.

The World Food Prize winner has introduced many high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice, he said.

Justice (Retd) Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.