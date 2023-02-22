Andhra Pradesh Governor-designate Justice Abdul Nazeer reaches Raj Bhavan

February 22, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor-designate Justice S. Abdul Nazeer reached Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed Justice Nazeer at the Gannavaram International Airport. Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials to the new Governor.

At Raj Bhavan, Principal Secretary to Governor, Anil Kumar Singhal, Joint Secretary P.S. Surya Prakash and other officials accorded a warm welcome to Justice Nazeer.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Krishna district Collector Ranjit Basha, and Superintendent of Police P. Joshua were among those who welcomed the Governor-designate at the airport.

The new Governor will take oath on February 24 (Friday), Raj Bhavan officials told The Hindu.

The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by the Chief Minister, Ministers, officials of the Judiciary, Police, Revenue and other departments.