ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor-designate Justice Abdul Nazeer reaches Raj Bhavan

February 22, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

He was welcomed by the Chief Minister and senior officials; oath-taking ceremony to be held on February 24 (Friday)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Justice Abdul Nazeer being welcomed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor-designate Justice S. Abdul Nazeer reached Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed Justice Nazeer at the Gannavaram International Airport. Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials to the new Governor.

At Raj Bhavan, Principal Secretary to Governor, Anil Kumar Singhal, Joint Secretary P.S. Surya Prakash and other officials accorded a warm welcome to Justice Nazeer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Krishna district Collector Ranjit Basha, and Superintendent of Police P. Joshua were among those who welcomed the Governor-designate at the airport.

The new Governor will take oath on February 24 (Friday), Raj Bhavan officials told The Hindu.

The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by the Chief Minister, Ministers, officials of the Judiciary, Police, Revenue and other departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US