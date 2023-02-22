HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Governor-designate Justice Abdul Nazeer reaches Raj Bhavan

He was welcomed by the Chief Minister and senior officials; oath-taking ceremony to be held on February 24 (Friday)

February 22, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Justice Abdul Nazeer being welcomed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Justice Abdul Nazeer being welcomed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor-designate Justice S. Abdul Nazeer reached Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed Justice Nazeer at the Gannavaram International Airport. Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other officials to the new Governor.

At Raj Bhavan, Principal Secretary to Governor, Anil Kumar Singhal, Joint Secretary P.S. Surya Prakash and other officials accorded a warm welcome to Justice Nazeer.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Krishna district Collector Ranjit Basha, and Superintendent of Police P. Joshua were among those who welcomed the Governor-designate at the airport.

The new Governor will take oath on February 24 (Friday), Raj Bhavan officials told The Hindu.

The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by the Chief Minister, Ministers, officials of the Judiciary, Police, Revenue and other departments.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Governor

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.