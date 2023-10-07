HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Governor congratulates medallists in Asian Games

October 07, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Saturday congratulated Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for their historic achievement of winning India’s first gold in men’s badminton doubles in Asian Games-2023. Mr. Abdul Nazeer also lauded Archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam for clinching gold in women’s individual compound archery. In a release issued from Raj Bhavan, the Governor said Jyothi Surekha and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy made Andhra Pradesh and the rest of the country proud of their achievements and wished them many more victories in the future.

