Andhra Pradesh Governor congratulates Karnam Malleswari

VIJAYAWADA:

24 June 2021 13:09 IST

She is appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the first Sports University established by the Delhi government.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has congratulated Karnam Malleswari for being appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the first Sports University established by the Delhi government. Ms. Malleswari is the first and the only Indian woman weightlifter to have won an Olympic medal for the country.

Ms. Malleswari became a household name after she won a bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, recalled Mr. Harichandan, adding that she became an inspiration to sportspersons in the country by winning 29 international medals, including 11 gold medals in the world championships and Asian weightlifting championships. In recognition of her contribution, she has been conferred with honours such as the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

The Governor said it’s a proud moment for people of Andhra Pradesh that Ms. Malleswari, who hails from Srikakulam district in the State, has been selected for the coveted post.

