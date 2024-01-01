January 01, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C58 (PSLV-C58) and the placement of the advanced astronomy observatory, X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSAT), in the orbit to study black holes and neutron stars.

A team of scientists successfully launched PSLV-C58 from Sriharikota, on Monday.

ISRO has kept India’s flag flying high with the successful launch of the XPoSAT mission as India becomes the second country, after the US, to have an observatory satellite to study black holes, said Mr. Abdul Nazeer in a release on Monday.

The launch of XPoSAT mission has added another feather in the cap of ISRO, the Governor said.