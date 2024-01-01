GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Governor congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of PSLV-C58 rocket

The launch of XPoSAT mission has added another feather in the cap of ISRO, he says

January 01, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C58 (PSLV-C58) and the placement of the advanced astronomy observatory, X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSAT), in the orbit to study black holes and neutron stars.

A team of scientists successfully launched PSLV-C58 from Sriharikota, on Monday.

ISRO has kept India’s flag flying high with the successful launch of the XPoSAT mission as India becomes the second country, after the US, to have an observatory satellite to study black holes, said Mr. Abdul Nazeer in a release on Monday.

The launch of XPoSAT mission has added another feather in the cap of ISRO, the Governor said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / space programme / Governor / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.