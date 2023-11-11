Andhra Pradesh Governor condoles death of actor Chandra Mohan

November 11, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Saturday (November 11) condoled the death of popular Tollywood actor Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao, widely known as Chandra Mohan, in Hyderabad. Chandra Mohan died reportedly while undergoing treatment for an illness at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. Mr. Abdul Nazeer said Chandra Mohan was a versatile actor who essayed different roles in 932 films, starting from 1966. Of these, he was the protagonist in over 175 films and won several awards, including a Filmfare Award and two Nandi Awards. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.