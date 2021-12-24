Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM greet people on the eve of Christmas

He said Christ’s life teaches mankind generosity and kindness and that people should imbibe the true spirit of Christmas.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted Christians in the State on the eve of Christmas on December 24.

In his message, he said “Christmas is a time of joyous celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. It is also an occasion to cherish the teachings of Jesus that lay stress on bonds of love, tolerance and compassion among all people across the world. The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration to all of us to lead a life of virtue and faith. On this occasion, I join my Christian brothers and sisters and pray for peace and harmony in the world.”

As the threat of COVID-19 is still prevailing with the emergence of new variant, the Governor appealed to the people to celebrate the festival by staying at home and to take all precautions by following Covid-appropriate behavior- wearing a mask, maintaining social-distance and washing hands frequently even if fully vaccinated. “I request unvaccinated people to get vaccinated without any delay,” he said and wished a happy and merry Christmas to everybody.

Greeting people on the occasion, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Christmas is a celebration of humanity and mankind, of love and compassion. He said Christ’s life teaches mankind generosity and kindness and that people should imbibe the true spirit of Christmas.