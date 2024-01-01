Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM extends New Year greetings

January 01, 2024 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer extended New Year greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

In a message sent from Raj Bhavan on December 31 (Sunday), Mr. Nazeer hoped that the New Year would bring cheer, happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of the State.

“The New Year gives us hope to look forward to a bright future and explore new opportunities. It is an inspiration to achieve new goals. I wish you all a Happy New Year,” the Governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his New Year greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Telugus living around the world.

In his message, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he wished that each family lived happily and became prosperous and that all regions of the State developed.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a message, hoped that the New Year would bring happiness and prosperity to every household. He called upon the people to take wise decisions as far as the general elections were concerned.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that people should move forward in the New Year with the experiences they had in the past. The decision to be taken by the people in the 2024 elections should be a turning point for the progress of the State, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.