Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan pays tribute to Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said Rajasekhara Reddy has won the hearts of masses by implementing pro-poor welfare programmes during his tenure.

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
September 02, 2022 11:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Biswabhusan Harichandan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid tributes to former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary on September 2.

Mr. Harichandan said Rajasekhara Reddy has won the hearts of masses by implementing pro-poor welfare programmes during his tenure. “His contribution to Irrigation and other key sectors in Andhra Pradesh, will always be remembered,” the Governor said in a statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Understanding people’s problems at the grass-root level and implementation of welfare programmes right from the bottom level was done during YSR’s regime,” the Governor said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app