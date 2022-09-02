Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan pays tribute to Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said Rajasekhara Reddy has won the hearts of masses by implementing pro-poor welfare programmes during his tenure.VIJAYAWADA
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid tributes to former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary on September 2.
Mr. Harichandan said Rajasekhara Reddy has won the hearts of masses by implementing pro-poor welfare programmes during his tenure. “His contribution to Irrigation and other key sectors in Andhra Pradesh, will always be remembered,” the Governor said in a statement.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
“Understanding people’s problems at the grass-root level and implementation of welfare programmes right from the bottom level was done during YSR’s regime,” the Governor said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
READ MORE FROM