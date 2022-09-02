Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan pays tribute to Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy

Biswabhusan Harichandan | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid tributes to former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary on September 2.

Mr. Harichandan said Rajasekhara Reddy has won the hearts of masses by implementing pro-poor welfare programmes during his tenure. “His contribution to Irrigation and other key sectors in Andhra Pradesh, will always be remembered,” the Governor said in a statement.

“Understanding people’s problems at the grass-root level and implementation of welfare programmes right from the bottom level was done during YSR’s regime,” the Governor said.