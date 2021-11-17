Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan fell sick, shifted to Hyderabad

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan fell sick and was rushed by the Raj Bhavan authorities to Hyderabad for treatment on Wednesday.

Mr. Harichandan fell ill on Tuesday and underwent a series of medical tests. A team of doctors, including the Governor’s personal medical officer, provided him first aid and was advised better treatment.

The Raj Bhavan officials shifted Mr. Harichandan to Hyderabad in a special flight on Wednesday morning.

Reasons for the sickness were not known. The Special Chief Secretary to the Governor and other officers were monitoring his health.

The Governor is undergoing treatment in a hospital at Gachibowli, the officials said.


